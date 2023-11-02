Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Warming trend with rain, not snow

The unseasonably mild temperatures continue into the work week.

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a pleasant February day across central Indiana. Temperatures climbed into the low- to mid-40s under sunny skies.

A few clouds will arrive this evening. It will be seasonably cold, with temperatures falling into the mid-20s.

Sunday will be another beautiful winter day. It will be sunny and mild with highs climbing into the low 50s.

A weak cold front will move through central Indiana on Monday.

Since the atmosphere will be dry, the front will only bring a few high clouds. Temperatures will start off in the low 30s and rebound into the mid-50s.

Changes start to arrive on Tuesday, however, it will still be mild.

More moisture will be around on Tuesday afternoon, as another front arrives.

Light showers will become likely by late afternoon and will continue into early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and breezy, with temperatures soaring into the mid-60s. The record of 72° set in 1954, will likely stay safe.

A strong system will move in on Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely throughout the day.

A few storms will be likely by late afternoon, and some could be strong to severe. Keep checking back for the latest.