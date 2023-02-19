x
Weather Blog

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Warmer-than-average weather continues

The warmest winter in 10 years and the least snow in 25 years. Both trends continue this week.

INDIANAPOLIS — Just eight more days of meteorological winter (Dec. 1-Feb. 28) and we'll be putting the finishing touches on what will be the top 15 warmest winters on record in Indianapolis.

As of now, the average temperature since Dec. 1 is 35.6°. That's nearly 5° above average and good for the warmest winter since 2011-2012.

Snowfall has been historically low, too, at under 6" since Dec. 1 and only 8.5" for the snow season — that includes autumn snowfall. This is the least snowy winter in 25 years. 

Warmer-than-average temperatures dominate the forecast again this week. Some mid- to high-level clouds are expected at times early Monday and a slight chance of sprinkles. But, overall, the sky should be mainly sunny with similar highs in the 50s.

There will be a weak cool front moving through the state Monday night/early Tuesday morning that could trigger some showers, but the odds are low right now. The front does shave about 5° off of highs on Tuesday. 

Even warmer weather is on deck midweek and it's looking like the warmest of winter so far. A warm front draped over central Indiana Wednesday morning may set off some showers as it lifts north.

Coverage of rain and storms increases during the day Wednesday. Rain will be heavy at times and there's a chance some storms will become severe. 

On Thursday the boundary and focal point of rain/storms looks to set up north of central Indiana.

That opens the gates to May-like air with temperatures nearing 70° and near the daily record high of 71° set in 2000. However, within a matter of hours, temperatures will go from near 70° to windchills in the teens — meaning it will "feel" 55° colder Friday morning.

The chill Friday is short in nature with the early call for next weekend to be back in the 50s.

