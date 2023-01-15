Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: 2 rainmakers this week for central Indiana

We will see moderate to locally heavy rain at times Monday into early Tuesday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday's sunshine was a welcomed sight in central Indiana and helped boost afternoon highs into the lower 40s, some 10° warmer than Saturday.

We have a quiet and seasonably chilly night ahead with mid- to high-level clouds and temperatures dropping into the upper 20s/lower 30s early Monday morning. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday begins, but we'll be on borrowed time in the morning with regard to rain.

The latest in a series of storm-crossing storm systems spreads widespread rain into central Indiana by midday Monday. This sets the stage for a soggy, breezy holiday afternoon.

There will be enough atmospheric lift around Monday evening/night to warrant the mention of the possibility of some thunder embedded within the rain.

It will be rainy with temperatures creeping into the lower 40s.

Daytime highs actually much later in the day, so don't let the 48° forecast high you see on our 7-Day Forecast for Monday fool you. It likely won't occur until after sunset.

Rain amounts are forecast to be in the .25" to .75" range with this system.

But once temperatures reach the upper 40s, that's where they'll stay until the passage of a cool front later Tuesday.

Another rainmaker makes the trek from the west coast to the Ohio Valley Wednesday into Thursday, with another .50" to 1"+ possible.

Storm Parade continues this week and delivers two more rain-makers in central Indiana.



First arrives Monday and the second hits Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. #13weather pic.twitter.com/awqHjS0WBN — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) January 15, 2023

Seasonably cold air whips around the backside of the departing storm to squeeze-out flurries and some snow showers Thursday night into Friday — very similar to last week.