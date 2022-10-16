Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sub-freezing temperatures on the way for central Indiana

Wind chills will be in the low 20s, possibly the teens Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for central Indiana starting at 10 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Early morning lows are expected to drop into the 20s.

A hard freeze is possible if temperatures drop to 28° or colder. If this occurs, the growing season would end.

The wind will be out of the west-northwest, gusting up to 25 mph. This will cause wind chills to be in the low 20s, possibly the teens Tuesday morning.

With freezing temperatures on the way, make sure you unhook garden hoses and let spigots drain.

Also, be sure to protect cold-sensitive plants by bringing potted plants indoors.

Check fireplaces before using them for the first time.