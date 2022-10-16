x
Weather Blog

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sub-freezing temperatures on the way for central Indiana

Wind chills will be in the low 20s, possibly the teens Tuesday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for central Indiana starting at 10 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Early morning lows are expected to drop into the 20s. 

A hard freeze is possible if temperatures drop to 28° or colder. If this occurs, the growing season would end.

Credit: WTHR

The wind will be out of the west-northwest, gusting up to 25 mph. This will cause wind chills to be in the low 20s, possibly the teens Tuesday morning.

Credit: WTHR

With freezing temperatures on the way, make sure you unhook garden hoses and let spigots drain. 

Also, be sure to protect cold-sensitive plants by bringing potted plants indoors. 

Check fireplaces before using them for the first time. 

To help with energy bills, reverse fans to push warmer air down.

Credit: WTHR

