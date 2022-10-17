x
Weather Blog

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Expect sub-freezing temperatures Tuesday morning in central Indiana

Early morning lows will be a few degrees below freezing, but a brisk wind will make it feel much colder. Wind chills will be in the low 20s, possibly the teens.

INDIANAPOLIS — As the temperature drops this evening, a freeze warning will go into effect for central Indiana from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday. 

Make sure you protect tender plants and vegetation, bring them indoors, or cover them with a sheet. 

Credit: WTHR

Early morning lows will be a few degrees below the freezing mark.

Areas with less cloud cover could dip into the 20s. This is about 15 degrees below the seasonal average low. 

Credit: WTHR

However, it will feel much colder in the morning due to a brisk west-northwest wind. Wind chills will be in the low 20s, possibly the teens.

Throughout the day, wind chills will run about 10 to 15 degrees colder than the air temperature. 

Highs will max out in the middle 40s, but it will feel like the 30s.

Credit: WTHR

