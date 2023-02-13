Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Strong wind gusts returning

Another wind event is looking likely Tuesday night with gusts of 40-55 mph possible.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here we wind again! Another strengthening low-pressure system brings a round of stiff wind Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

At this time, it doesn't appear it will be as bad as last Friday. But if forecast peak gusts of 45-55 mph do occur, it would likely result in some power outages in central Indiana.

We're bracketing the hours between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday for the strongest gust potential. Wind Advisories may be issued for us over the next 24 hours.

With or without one, we expect a period of strong gusts to move over until the center of the storm system moves east by midday Wednesday.