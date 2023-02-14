Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Strong gusts tonight and possibly severe storms Thursday

Gusts over 45 mph are likely tonight and early Wednesday. Parts of central Indiana are at risk for severe weather Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hang on tight this evening if you're outside, with increasingly strong gusts developing over central Indiana.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday when gusts will occasionally exceed 45 mph. While this isn't expected to be as bad as last Friday, it likely will be enough to cause some power outages in the next 18 hours.

We'll have sprinkles around the next few hours before steadier wind-whipped showers arrive after 6 p.m.

Coverage will peak in the 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. window. It will be a good idea to take an umbrella or raincoat if you're heading out for dinner this evening.

Unseasonably mild air comes with the windy weather, with potentially Indy's warmest Valentine's Day in nearly 40 years.

Either way, temperatures are already in the mid-50s which is 15° above average and there's a chance temperatures rise some this evening despite the fact we're covered in clouds.

Expect a balmy, windy Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 50s and gusts still over 40 mph before noon.

Plenty of sunshine is on deck Wednesday and high temperatures will be well in the 60s — closer to the daily record high (72°) than the average (41°).

High gusts ease in the afternoon, but overall it will be a windy day until later in the afternoon.

We're expecting a round of heavy rain and thunderstorms to hit early Thursday morning (around 3-4 a.m.) that may linger to just before midday along a frontal system.

1"-2" rainfall is possible with those storms in addition to the potential of locally severe wind gusts and/or embedded rotation.

Temperatures rapidly rise into the 60s by midday Thursday.

It's uncertain when/where an expected squall line will develop but central/eastern Indiana can't be ruled out.

However, a more plausible scenario would be east of the Indiana/Ohio state line Thursday afternoon on a quick-moving cold front.

Temperatures drop quickly Thursday evening and windchills of 10°-15° Friday morning make it "feel" some 50° colder.

Some lake effect flurries and/or snow showers are possible within the much colder air Friday coming off of Lake Michigan.