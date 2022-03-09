Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Storms will continue to impact Labor Day weekend

Labor Day is the drier day of the long weekend, but isolated to scattered storms are possible, especially during the afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS — A cold front stalling across Indiana tomorrow will bring more rain and thunderstorms. You can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday morning, especially for those along and south of the front.

There will be breaks from the rain, but spotty storms are likely to develop throughout the afternoon and into the early evening.

Extra cloud cover and rain showers will keep highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Labor Day is the drier day of the long weekend, but isolated to scattered storms are possible, especially during the afternoon.

Severe weather is not expected.

A few storms will produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.