Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Slight improvements for Christmas weekend

We'll still see bitter, sub-zero wind chill temperatures this afternoon but not quite as brutal, ranging from -5 to -15.

INDIANAPOLIS — The intense winter storm that has been impacting central Indiana since Thursday will finally pull away today with gradually improving conditions.

First, the wind will gradually ease today with gusts this morning from 30-35 mph dropping to 15-25 this evening and overnight into Christmas morning.

We'll still see bitter, sub-zero wind chill temperatures this afternoon but not quite as brutal, ranging from -5 to -15.

Temperatures will recover slightly but hang out in the single digits with a high near 10 degrees this afternoon. While blowing and drifting snow will still be an issue with the wind gusts today, the sky will gradually clear this afternoon.

Christmas morning will be bitter with temperatures near zero and wind chills -15 to -20 but bright skies return making it a sunny day. The wind will continue to ease during the day making wind chills not quite as brutal, but precautions still need to be taken to prevent cold-related illnesses if you plan to be outside.

Daytime temperatures will further improve with highs of 10-15°. With a forecast high of 15 for Indianapolis, that would tie for the 7th coldest Christmas Day on record dating back to 1871.

Plan ahead if you have travel plans late Christmas night through Monday morning.

A quick clipper system will bring another snow chance overnight through early Monday.

Most spots pick up an additional 1-2" with isolated areas of 3".

Temperatures stay cold with highs in the mid 20s with light additional snow showers possible in the afternoon.

This cold pattern breaks down after another cold day in the upper 20s Tuesday. Look for the thawing to begin with highs in the low 40s Wednesday and into the 50s starting Thursday.