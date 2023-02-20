Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Record warm to stormy evening

It will be 70°+ in Indianapolis with windy and stormy conditions between now and 9 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — There it is! So far the high in Indianapolis is 70° which at least ties the daily record high originally set in 1922. It's possible, if not likely, it will go higher after this posting. Either way, many areas south of the warm front are nearly 30° above average for Feb. 22.

This marks the warmest day in Indy since Nov. 10 last year when it was 73° and marks the earliest 70° day since 2018.

You've likely noticed not only a dramatic jump in temperatures in central/southern Indiana, but also a significant increase in wind gusts that are now over 40 mph.

Non-thunderstorm gusts of 50+ mph remain in play between now and 9 p.m. and could cause some power outages.

This is in addition to a potential severe wind threat from an approaching line of heavy rain/thunderstorms now east of the Mississippi River.

Those storms are expected to cross the Illinois/Indiana border around 5 p.m. and move through metro Indianapolis during the six o'clock hour, with embedded gusts of 60+ mph and rotation possible.

Storms and rain will be well east by 10 p.m. and the wind eases some overnight but still remains gusty on Thursday.

Temperatures go from 60s to 40s between midday and evening and eventually bottom out in the 20s Friday morning, with windchills in the 5°-15° range.