Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Rainy midweek to balmy mid-month

Rain is likely with a strengthening system this week.

INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures reached the lower 50s Sunday afternoon. This is part of a prolonged stretch of mainly above to much above temperatures. 

The average high now is 38° and the only days even close to that will be Friday/Saturday.

A mainly clear evening becomes a mostly cloudy sky later tonight into Monday morning, with noticeably colder temperatures in the 20s at the bus stop early in the day. 

Credit: WTHR

Clouds likely hang tough until later in the afternoon when the sky should brighten a good deal. 

Late-day sun allows temperatures to rally into the upper 40s.

Credit: WTHR

An upper-level system brings a return to clouds Tuesday with occasional showers as well. 

However, a bigger system is set to bring widespread rain Wednesday into Thursday. Some of the rain with this feature may be heavy at times and guidance suggests around an inch or more by Thursday afternoon.

Credit: WTHR

Unseasonably mild air comes with the rain as temperatures reach the 50s again within the warm sector of this system. As the rain ends, expect a colder wind to develop later Thursday into Friday.

Credit: WTHR

The temperature dip to start next weekend is brief in nature and the rebound will be quick. 

Credit: weatherbell.com

Highs will be near 50° again next Sunday and long-range patterns favor highs near/above 60° mid-month.

Credit: WTHR

