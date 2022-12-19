Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: What you need to know about the major winter storm just days away

It's not often a Winter Storm Watch gets issued this far in advance, but it's the right call. Expect many more counties to be included in the days ahead.

INDIANAPOLIS — We're definitely in the midst of the "quiet before the storm" phase of weather this week, though Live Doppler 13 Radar has some returns on it near the Illinois/Indiana border, this should mainly evaporate with only a slight chance of flurries.

Let's dive right in and address the major headache heading our way in the form of what becomes a powerhouse storm system later this week — specifically in the Thursday evening through Saturday timeframe.

Bullet points I want to stress about this system on what we know, being three to four days away:

Don't get too focused on snowfall amounts. While there is potential for heavy snow (6"+) in parts of the WTHR viewing area... expected dangerously cold air and strong wind deserve just as much attention. Even light snow will be highly impactful on roadways due to temperatures hovering near/below zero for many hours Friday into Christmas Eve. Make preps for the potential of power outages which are possible due to forecast wind gusts near 50+ mph. Expected rain Thursday will keep road crews from pretreating roads and any of that leftover moisture will "flash freeze" Thursday night when temperatures rapidly drop (from lower 40s to near/below zero in less than 12 hours)

Snow amount forecast gets a lot of focus with winter storms.



But the incoming strong wind/bitterly cold air deserve full attention.



The combo produces wind chills of -25° of colder Friday into weekend.



The wind may cause power outages & whiteout conditions at times #13weather pic.twitter.com/zsafBBVWV1 — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) December 20, 2022

At this distance, it's impossible to say with great certainty what the eventual storm track will be that ultimately dictates how much snowfall occurs and where there will be the heaviest falls in the WTHR viewing area.

Probabilities for greater than 10" of snow are higher in northwest Indiana/Chicagoland as of now based on the latest guidance.

We're advising people to finish any holiday travel plans prior to Thursday evening/night before the Arctic front barrels through the state. Road conditions rapidly deteriorate Thursday night and we expect difficult travel weather into Saturday from the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong wind creating whiteout conditions at times.

Arctic front Thursday night has serious teeth to it with temperatures dropping from lower 40s to near/below zero in 9-10 hours. Going to be a wild ride #13weather pic.twitter.com/x9AtKN2SBT — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) December 19, 2022

Cold air advecting into the state, along with upper disturbances moving through the flow, squeeze-out steady snow to snow showers Christmas Eve into Christmas Day...with a growing likelihood of a White Christmas for central Indiana.

Unfortunately, it's probably going to be too cold for kids to play outside this year with sub-zero temperatures and wind chills well below zero Christmas morning... possibly our coldest Christmas morning in some 20 years.