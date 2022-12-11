Keep the snow boots out. More snow, possibly accumulating, is on the way for this upcoming Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A quick-moving storm system brought accumulating snow across central Indiana on Saturday.

Many areas picked up at least 1-2 inches of snow, with higher amounts being around three inches.



One of the highest amounts of snow reported was 3.1 inches in Speedway.

Locally, the next highest amount was in Indianapolis. The city had 2.7 inches of snow, breaking the previous daily maximum snow record for Nov. 12 of 0.8 inches set in 1991.

Today's 2.7" of snowfall at #Indianapolis is a new daily maximum #snow record for November 12. This breaks the old #record of 0.8" set in 1991. #INwx #Indy — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) November 12, 2022

Crawfordsville didn't fall far behind, with 2.6 inches of snow.

Avon recorded 2.3 inches.

A high-pressure system will bring quiet weather and sunshine through Monday.