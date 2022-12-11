INDIANAPOLIS — A quick-moving storm system brought accumulating snow across central Indiana on Saturday.
Many areas picked up at least 1-2 inches of snow, with higher amounts being around three inches.
One of the highest amounts of snow reported was 3.1 inches in Speedway.
Locally, the next highest amount was in Indianapolis. The city had 2.7 inches of snow, breaking the previous daily maximum snow record for Nov. 12 of 0.8 inches set in 1991.
Crawfordsville didn't fall far behind, with 2.6 inches of snow.
Avon recorded 2.3 inches.
Keep the snow boots out. More snow, possibly accumulating, is on the way for this upcoming Tuesday.
A high-pressure system will bring quiet weather and sunshine through Monday.
A wave of energy will bring the chance for accumulating snow Tuesday morning. Plan on travel impacts during the morning commute.