Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Heavy rain, gusty winds arrive Sunday evening

Widespread rain is most likely Sunday evening.

INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a dry and chilly start to Sunday with morning lows near freezing.

Rain chances increase in the afternoon as a warm front moves through with widespread rain most likely in the evening.

First, cloud cover increases during the morning and early afternoon.

Rain chances increase after 3 p.m.

It will be more scattered at first before becoming widespread as the day goes on.

Rain becomes more widespread and heavy along the boundary in the late evening. This is also when winds become very gusty in excess of 40 mph at times.

Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 50s late in the day before the cold front arrives.