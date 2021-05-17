Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: From wet to warm with highs nearing 90° this weekend

Central Indiana has a warm week ahead! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s from Wednesday through Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Locally, heavy rainfall is expected to develop again this afternoon and linger at times into Wednesday morning. But medium to long-range guidance is honing in on a weather pattern flip that promotes unseasonably warm temperatures over much of the eastern United States.

While the core of the expected hot dome may be displaced to the south of central Indiana, it will be close enough to keep rain and storm chances minimal and deliver our warmest air in over 8 months.

Air underneath high pressure is sinking and this sinking process limits cloud cover, rain development, and creates compressional warming.

Rainy today but the Hot Dome is coming later this week to deliver central Indiana's warmest air in eight months...and possibly the first 90° day of 2021: https://t.co/c32Y40skvJ #13weather pic.twitter.com/UMsn98kmhJ — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) May 17, 2021

After Wednesday, its impacts will be noticeable with several days of highs in the mid to upper 80s. It's possible the first 90° day of the year will occur on the Indy 500 qualifying weekend.