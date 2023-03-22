x
Weather Blog

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Flooding rain in the days ahead

Many areas along and south of I-70 get 3"-4"+ rainfall in the next 72 hours with rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

INDIANAPOLIS — Buckle up for a wet ride in central Indiana over the next 72 hours. As of Wednesday afternoon, we already have showers and some embedded thunderstorms on Live Doppler 13 Radar, and these become more numerous in the coming days.

Storms with marginally severe hail are possible in the next 24 hours as lift over the region increases. 

Temperatures in the 40s now gradually climb into the 50s this afternoon. 

There will be quite the north-to-south temperature gradient over central Indiana on Thursday as the sharp cold front moves in. 

South-central Indiana quickly warms into the 70s while north-central will be on the colder side of the fence and parked in the 45°-50° range. 

In the middle, the Indy metro area peaks in the 65° to near 70° range.

Credit: WTHR

We expect a batch of quick-moving, elevated thunderstorms around early Thursday morning going across north-central Indiana.  

These could contain marginally severe hail.  

Credit: WTHR

Parts of central Indiana are at a Level 1 (out of 5) risk for severe weather late tonight and again Thursday as the cold front gradually sinks southward.

Credit: WTHR

All of central Indiana will be north (the cooler side) of that front on Friday which will be much colder (highs in the upper 40s to near 50) and damp.  

Credit: WTHR

Then we'll be on radar watch for the next round of widespread heavy rain spreading over central Indiana Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Credit: WTHR

This comes as a strengthening area of low pressure moves from the mid-Mississippi River Valley into the Great Lakes.

Credit: WTHR

River and lowland flooding will be likely with saturated soils unable to soak up what's to come.  

Credit: WTHR
Credit: WTHR

Sunday will easily be the better outdoor day this weekend with a mainly sunny sky and highs nearing 60°. 

Take advantage of it. 

The pattern looks unsettled again next week.

Credit: WTHR

