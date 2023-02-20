Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: A few Sunday night showers, cooler start to the week

A few showers and a few rumbles of thunder are in the Sunday night forecast, followed by cooler air Monday and Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a sunny and warm end to the weekend on Sunday.

The 13 Weather Team is tracking a developing weather system that will bring a few showers to central Indiana later Sunday evening into early Monday morning.

A couple of gusty thunderstorms are possible north.

Cooler air returns Monday and Tuesday with just a slight rain chance, expect highs in the range of 45 to 50 degrees both days.

Midler air returns for the end half of the week.

With some sun, high temperatures reach the middle 50s on Wednesday and the lower 60s on Thursday.

Rain chances are low until the end of the week.

Rain and storms are back for Friday.

Looking ahead to next weekend, Saturday will be a cool day as temperatures fall back into the 40s by Saturday afternoon.