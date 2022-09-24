Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: It'll be cool and breezy for Colts' home opener against the Chiefs

Tailgating hours during the morning are expected to be dry and partly sunny, with temperatures in the middle 60s.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's going to be on the cooler side and breezy for the Indianapolis Colts' home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Make sure you secure loose and lightweight items, due to a west-northwest breeze at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25-30 mph. The wind gusts will be the strongest during the afternoon.

The majority of any rain showers will stay north of downtown Indianapolis around kick-off at 1 p.m.

A few isolated showers will be possible during the evening, mainly for northeast Indiana.