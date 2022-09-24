x
Weather Blog

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: It'll be cool and breezy for Colts' home opener against the Chiefs

Tailgating hours during the morning are expected to be dry and partly sunny, with temperatures in the middle 60s.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's going to be on the cooler side and breezy for the Indianapolis Colts' home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. 

RELATED: Winless Colts face daunting challenge in home opener vs. Chiefs

Make sure you secure loose and lightweight items, due to a west-northwest breeze at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25-30 mph. The wind gusts will be the strongest during the afternoon. 

Credit: WTHR

The majority of any rain showers will stay north of downtown Indianapolis around kick-off at 1 p.m.

Credit: WTHR

A few isolated showers will be possible during the evening, mainly for northeast Indiana. 

Credit: WTHR

Due to the cool west-northwest breeze, highs will struggle to warm into the lower 70s. 

Credit: WTHR

RELATED: Saturday evening Live Doppler 13 Forecast - Sept. 24, 2022

