A closer look at the 7 confirmed tornadoes on March 31, 2023

The National Weather Service has confirmed 7 tornadoes from Friday's storms.

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service confirmed that seven tornadoes tracked across central Indiana yesterday, March 31, 2023. Below are images from each of the tornadoes, including circled areas on the velocity of where there was wind shear indicated and on the debris detector, where touchdown was likely.

The first tornado hit Sullivan County at 10:23 p.m. There were three fatalities and over 200 homes destroyed.

1. Sullivan County: Merom to Sullivan

Rating: EF3

Peak wind: 155 mph

Distance: 10 miles

Width: 3/8 of a mile

Time: 10:23 p.m. - 10:34 p.m.

Radar reflectivity from Sullivan:

Radar Storm Relative Reflectivity:

Radar Debris Detector:

The second tornado developed in Clinton County:

2. Clinton County: Tornado began in Colfax and ended southwest of Frankfort

Rating: EF1

Peak wind: 110 mph

Distance: 6.79 miles

Width: 100 yards

Time: 10:45 p.m. - 10:53 p.m.

Radar reflectivity:

Storm Relative Velocity:

Radar Debris Detector:

The third tornado touched down in Howard County near Russiaville:

3. Howard County: Tornado began 1 S Russiaville to 1 SSE Russiaville

Rating: EF0

Peak wind: 80 mph

Distance: 0.86 miles

Width: 100 yards

Time: 11:11 p.m. – 11:12 p.m.

Radar Reflectivity:

Storm Relative Velocity:

Radar Debris Detector:

Another tornado touched down in Howard County near Indian Heights. That is the fourth tornado to touch down last night.

4. Howard County: Brief tornado east of Russiaville to Indian Heights

Rating: EF0

Peak wind: 80 mph

Distance: 0.14 miles

Width: 10 yards

Time: 11:15 p.m. - 11:17 p.m.

Radar Reflectivity:

Storm Relative Velocity:

Radar Debris Detector:

The fifth tornado touched down in Sharpsville and ended in Greentown.

5. Howard County: Tornado began in Sharpsville and ended southeast of Greentown

Rating: EF1

Peak wind: 110 mph

Distance: 6.41 miles

Width: 25 yards

Time: 11:20 p.m. - 11:27 p.m.

Radar Storm Relative Reflectivity:

Storm Relative Velocity:

Radar Debris Detector:

The sixth tornado touched down in Johnson County, near Bargersville.

6. Johnson County: Bargersville

Rating: EF0

Peak wind: 85 mph

Distance: 1.93 miles

Width: 25 yards

Time: 11:27 p.m. - 11:31 p.m.

Radar Reflectivity:

Storm Relative Velocity:

Radar Debris Detector:

The seventh tornado touched down in Whiteland, also in Johnson County.

7. Johnson County: Whiteland

Rating: EF2

Peak wind: 135 mph

Distance: 3.54 miles

Width: 316 yards

Time: 11:33 p.m. - 11:39 p.m.

Radar Reflectivity:

Storm Relative Velocity:

The National Weather Services in Indianapolis plans on doing more surveys Sunday morning... focusing on Owen and Morgan counties, along US 231. This would include Spencer, Paragon and Gosport.