x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather Blog

A closer look at the 7 confirmed tornadoes on March 31, 2023

The National Weather Service has confirmed 7 tornadoes from Friday's storms.

More Videos

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service confirmed that seven tornadoes tracked across central Indiana yesterday, March 31, 2023. Below are images from each of the tornadoes, including circled areas on the velocity of where there was wind shear indicated and on the debris detector, where touchdown was likely.

The first tornado hit Sullivan County at 10:23 p.m. There were three fatalities and over 200 homes destroyed. 

1. Sullivan County: Merom to Sullivan 

Rating: EF3 

Peak wind: 155 mph 

Distance: 10 miles 

Width: 3/8 of a mile 

Time: 10:23 p.m. - 10:34 p.m. 

Radar reflectivity from Sullivan:

Credit: WTHR

Radar Storm Relative Reflectivity:

Credit: WTHR

Radar Debris Detector:

Credit: WTHR

The second tornado developed in Clinton County:

2. Clinton County: Tornado began in Colfax and ended southwest of Frankfort

Rating: EF1 

Peak wind: 110 mph 

Distance: 6.79 miles 

Width: 100 yards 

Time: 10:45 p.m. - 10:53 p.m. 

Radar reflectivity:

Credit: WTHR

Storm Relative Velocity:

Credit: WTHR

Radar Debris Detector:

Credit: WTHR

The third tornado touched down in Howard County near Russiaville:

3. Howard County: Tornado began 1 S Russiaville to 1 SSE Russiaville 

Rating: EF0 

Peak wind: 80 mph

Distance: 0.86 miles 

Width: 100 yards 

Time: 11:11 p.m. – 11:12 p.m. 

Radar Reflectivity:

Credit: WTHR

Storm Relative Velocity:

Credit: WTHR

Radar Debris Detector:

 

Credit: WTHR

Another tornado touched down in Howard County near Indian Heights. That is the fourth tornado to touch down last night.

4.  Howard County: Brief tornado east of Russiaville to Indian Heights 

Rating: EF0 

Peak wind: 80 mph 

Distance: 0.14 miles 

Width: 10 yards 

Time: 11:15 p.m. - 11:17 p.m. 

Radar Reflectivity:

Credit: WTHR

Storm Relative Velocity:

Credit: WTHR

Radar Debris Detector:

Credit: WTHR

The fifth tornado touched down in Sharpsville and ended in Greentown. 

5. Howard County: Tornado began in Sharpsville and ended southeast of Greentown 

Rating: EF1 

Peak wind: 110 mph 

Distance: 6.41 miles 

Width: 25 yards 

Time: 11:20 p.m. -  11:27 p.m. 

Radar Storm Relative Reflectivity:

Credit: WTHR

Storm Relative Velocity:

Credit: WTHR

Radar Debris Detector:

Credit: WTHR

The sixth tornado touched down in Johnson County, near Bargersville.

6.  Johnson County: Bargersville 

Rating: EF0 

Peak wind: 85 mph 

Distance: 1.93 miles 

Width: 25 yards 

Time:  11:27 p.m. - 11:31 p.m. 

Radar Reflectivity:

Credit: WTHR

Storm Relative Velocity:

Credit: WTHR

Radar Debris Detector:

Credit: WTHR

The seventh tornado touched down in Whiteland, also in Johnson County. 

7. Johnson County: Whiteland 

Rating: EF2 

Peak wind: 135 mph 

Distance: 3.54 miles 

Width: 316 yards 

Time: 11:33 p.m. - 11:39 p.m. 

Radar Reflectivity:

Credit: WTHR

Storm Relative Velocity:

Credit: WTHR

The National Weather Services in Indianapolis plans on doing more surveys Sunday morning... focusing on Owen and Morgan counties, along US 231. This would include Spencer, Paragon and Gosport.

The North Webster office of the NWS in northern Indiana, will also do surveys, however, they have not decided where they will cover until the morning.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out