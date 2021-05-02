Warming shelters opening as temperatures plummet in Indiana

As temperatures dip to dangerously cold lows, Indiana counties, cities and towns are opening warming shelters to help people stay safe.

Shelby County

The Salvation Army of Shelbyville is preparing to open a warming center and overnight shelter ahead of dramatic temperature drops expected for central Indiana.

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 6, the community center, located at 136 E. Washington St. in Shelbyville will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., operating as a warming center, and 6 p.m. until 8 a.m., operating as an overnight shelter.

Pre-registration is required, and the Salvation Army recommends visiting by 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 to complete the pre-registration process. The shelter will remain open through Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Hancock County

Hancock County has a warming location open at Hope House. During the daytime it is recommended people use the Greenfield Library.

Grant County

In Grant County, there are two warming locations that will be available:

The Grant County Rescue Mission, 423 S. Gallatin St. in Marion

St. Martin Community Center, 901 S. Branson St. in Marion

Madison County

There will be several warming centers for the daytime and overnight hours in Madison County.

Overnight locations:

The Christian Center 603 Main St, Anderson (765) 649-4264

Starting Friday, 2/5 thru Friday, 2/12,5 PM – 9 AM

The Christian Center is prepared to assist individuals who need a drop-in warming center. They will accept any single men or men with children. Single women or women with children will be shuttled to the nearby Willow Place location. Everyone is accepted. Cots and blankets available first come, first serve. Otherwise seating will be available.

Daytime locations:

The Salvation Army 1615 Meridian St., Anderson (765) 644-2538