Tropical Storm Lee forms, expected to rapidly intensify in the Atlantic

Impacts to the Leeward Islands are possible heading into the weekend. From there, currently, many weather computer models steer it away from Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. — A tropical depression that developed Tuesday morning has organized enough in the hours since to become Tropical Storm Lee.

And it's likely not to remain a tropical storm for long — National Hurricane Center forecasters expect it to rapidly intensify by the weekend. Interests in the Leeward Islands should keep an eye on the storm's development as it could impact the islands.

Tropical Storm Lee is a 45-mph system located about 1,315 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, according to the hurricane center's latest advisory. It's moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

At this time, no watches or warnings are in effect as it remains far away from land.

The tropical storm remains on track to continue gaining strength over the next few days, developing into a hurricane and even a major hurricane — Category 3 or greater — heading into the weekend.

"It is becoming a question of when and not if rapid intensification occurs with Lee," hurricane center forecasters wrote.

It's expected Tropical Storm Lee will continue heading toward the northern Caribbean islands. From there, currently, many weather computer models steer it away from Florida.

At this time, Florida and the United States aren't in any immediate danger from this system.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, the NHC is monitoring two other tropical waves for potential development. A "strong" tropical wave is currently located near the coast of West Africa. Over the next seven days, this wave is expected to gradually develop and has a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression by the end of the week.