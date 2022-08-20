x
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Timeline for tonight's storms

The main threat is isolated flash flooding in parts of central Indiana, including Lafayette and Monticello.

INDIANAPOLIS — The break from the storms will come to an end later this evening. Storms that are rolling in from Illinois could bring an isolated threat of flash flooding and strong to severe storms in central Indiana. 

The main threat for isolated, flash flooding in west central Indiana, Lafayette and Monticello. The storms will slowly track along a warm front and could produce heavy rainfall. 

Storms will pick up in parts of west and northwest Indiana between now and 10 p.m.

Storms will move back into central Indiana before midnight and will continue through the overnight hours. 

There could be a few strong to severe embedded thunderstorms within the cluster of showers. The main concerns will be damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Storms will begin to become more isolated by sunrise Sunday morning.

