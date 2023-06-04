Storm damage forces Artcraft Theatre to close temporarily

Damage to the west side roof above the stage needs repaired before the theatre can hosts events.

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Damage left by last weekend's storms that blew through Johnson County has closed the historic Artcraft Theatre in Franklin.

"After reviewing engineers’ report created following the March 31 storms in Franklin, we have concluded that until the recommended damage repairs are completed, the Artcraft Theatre cannot be occupied for entertainment reasons," the theatre explained in a statement released Wednesday, April 5.

Four film screenings of “The Glenn Miller Story” that were scheduled for Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 have been canceled, as well as two live performances by The Glenn Miller Orchestra scheduled for April 13.

All tickets will be refunded. If you purchased these tickets online, they will automatically be refunded.

Customers are advised that the process may take several business days.

If a customer wants convert a ticket purchase to a donation, they can send an email to admin@franklinheritage.org.