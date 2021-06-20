x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Weather

Storm Blog: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Indiana, Michigan and Ohio

The potential for severe thunderstorms will increase as the state heads into the overnight hours, especially north of the I-70 corridor.

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 1 a.m. Monday for parts of central Indiana and northern Indiana as well as Michigan and Ohio.

Damaging winds will be the biggest threat to Hoosiers with half-inch hail possible. The potential for severe thunderstorms will increase as the state heads into the overnight hours, especially north of the I-70 corridor.

Stay weather aware with 13News, the WTHR app and here at WTHR.com.

RELATED: Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Another risk of severe storms tonight

Live Dopper 13 Radar:

Live Blog:

7:50 p.m. - The National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm warning continues for Carmel IN, Noblesville IN, Westfield IN until 8:00 PM EDT.

7:35 p.m. -  A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of north-central Indiana including Carmel, Noblesville, and Westfield until 8:00 PM EDT 

6:06 p.m. -  A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Indiana, Michigan and Ohio until 1 AM EDT 