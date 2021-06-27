Storm Blog: Severe storms move through central Indiana

A strong line of storms moved quickly through central Indiana Sunday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — A strong line of storms with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain were moving through central Indiana Sunday night.

The severe threat will come to an end overnight as we lose atmospheric energy. However, a few spotty storms will still be possible. Overnight lows will stay warm and muggy in the low 70s.

10:15 p.m. - A strong thunderstorm will affect northern Madison, north central Hamilton and eastern Tipton counties until 10:45 p.m.

9:54 p.m. - Carlos Diaz was aboard a flight about to land in Indy when the pilot "suddenly shoots the plane back up into the sky and we’re heading straight into the middle of a major thunderstorm." Diaz said his flight just landed in Cincinnati.

Flown on 1000s of flights, never experienced this. We were landing in Indy, landing gear down, I can see the airport parking lot & suddenly the pilot shoots the plane back up into the sky & we’re heading straight into the middle of a major thunderstorm. We just landed in Cincy. pic.twitter.com/sLuhA63ixl — Carlos Diaz (@CarlosWTHR) June 28, 2021

9:43 p.m. - A strong line of storms moved through Tipton and Hamilton County.

A strong line of storms with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain is tracking northeast through Tipton and Hamilton counties over the next 30 minutes. @wthrcom#INwx pic.twitter.com/QthOMr30zg — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) June 28, 2021

9:30 p.m. - A storm was seen moving into Lebanon in Boone County.

9:18 p.m. - A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Marion County until 9:45 p.m.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for Marion Co. until 9:45 p.m. Severe wind gust reported at the airport on the west side. #INwx @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/JUz03s6xQ4 — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) June 28, 2021

9:16 p.m. - Severe thunderstorms move into downtown Indianapolis.

7:34 p.m. - A strong but sub-severe storm brings torrential rainfall, frequent lightning and strong winds to Tippecanoe, White and Cass counties.

5:18 p.m. - The severe thunderstorm warning has been extended to include Fayette and Wayne counties through 6 p.m. The storm is moving northeast at 35 mph.

Stay Weather Aware Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of East Central Indiana. Meteorologist Lindsey Monroe gives us the latest. Posted by WTHR-TV on Sunday, June 27, 2021

4:57 p.m. - Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Rush County. A storm is moving toward Fayette County.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for Rush Co. Storm is tracking east at 40 mph toward Fayette Co. Damaging wind threat. @wthrcom#INwx pic.twitter.com/NHzzQhykar — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) June 27, 2021

4:37 p.m. - Strong storms move northeast from Shelby County toward Rushville. The storms are expected to bring 40+ mph wind gusts, heavy rainfall and lightning.

4:17 p.m. - Thunderstorms are reported in Fishers.

View of thunderstorm over Fishers looking east from I-465 and US-31 on the north side. #INwx @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/EsenZZTBMS — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) June 27, 2021

3:05 p.m. - Strong storms in Morgan County capable of producing 40+ mph wind gusts move northeast toward Martinsville, Mooresville and Plainfield.

Strong storm in Morgan Co. capable of producing 40+ mph wind gusts is tracking northeast at 25 mph toward Martinsville, Mooresville, Plainfield. Lots of lightning -- be prepared to head indoors.#INwx pic.twitter.com/XaLNfOMZnw — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) June 27, 2021