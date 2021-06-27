Storm Blog: Severe storms move through central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A strong line of storms with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain were moving through central Indiana Sunday night.
The severe threat will come to an end overnight as we lose atmospheric energy. However, a few spotty storms will still be possible. Overnight lows will stay warm and muggy in the low 70s.
Live Blog:
10:15 p.m. - A strong thunderstorm will affect northern Madison, north central Hamilton and eastern Tipton counties until 10:45 p.m.
9:54 p.m. - Carlos Diaz was aboard a flight about to land in Indy when the pilot "suddenly shoots the plane back up into the sky and we’re heading straight into the middle of a major thunderstorm." Diaz said his flight just landed in Cincinnati.
9:43 p.m. - A strong line of storms moved through Tipton and Hamilton County.
9:30 p.m. - A storm was seen moving into Lebanon in Boone County.
Storm moves into Boone County
9:18 p.m. - A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Marion County until 9:45 p.m.
9:16 p.m. - Severe thunderstorms move into downtown Indianapolis.
7:34 p.m. - A strong but sub-severe storm brings torrential rainfall, frequent lightning and strong winds to Tippecanoe, White and Cass counties.
5:18 p.m. - The severe thunderstorm warning has been extended to include Fayette and Wayne counties through 6 p.m. The storm is moving northeast at 35 mph.
4:57 p.m. - Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Rush County. A storm is moving toward Fayette County.
4:37 p.m. - Strong storms move northeast from Shelby County toward Rushville. The storms are expected to bring 40+ mph wind gusts, heavy rainfall and lightning.
4:17 p.m. - Thunderstorms are reported in Fishers.
3:05 p.m. - Strong storms in Morgan County capable of producing 40+ mph wind gusts move northeast toward Martinsville, Mooresville and Plainfield.
2:27 p.m. - Popcorn storms are moving northeast. These storms have a low threat of turning severe but are expected to bring heavy downpours with lightning. The threat of storms is expected to continue into the early evening.