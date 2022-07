Some of the counties included are Cass, Miami & White. The watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — 12:53 a.m. - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of northern Indiana.

Among the counties included are Cass, Miami & White.

The watch remains in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Stay with the Live Doppler 13 Weather Alert Team and WTHR.com for more information.

1:13 a.m. - Here's more information in an alert posted on social media by the National Weather Service office in Northern Indiana.