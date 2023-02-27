Severe Weather Blog: Multiple counties under a Tornado Warning

A tornado watch for the area is in effect until 4 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Storms moved through central Indiana on Monday, with Hoosiers urged to Stay Weather Aware as tornado watches and warnings were in effect for areas.

A tornado watch is issued when the ingredients are perfect for a tornado. You've got wind shear, or fast changes in wind speed or direction over a short period of time or distance. There's also moisture in the atmosphere.

But a warning means the tornado is here. That's the time to get to a safe shelter as fast as possible.

Please Stay Weather Aware Monday and follow live updates below:

Live updates

1:50 p.m. - A Tornado Warning is in effect for Franklin, Ripley and Dearborn counties until 2:15 p.m.

1:48 p.m. - The Tornado Warning for Hamilton County was canceled.

1:46 p.m. - Staff and students at all Noblesville schools are being moved to safe areas in buildings.

1:43 p.m. - The Tornado Warning for Howard and Tipton counties was canceled.

1:38 p.m. - Sean Ash is seeing possible debris from the tornado on radar in Hancock County.

Tornado Debris Signature in Hancock County rotation/tornado south of Fortville. Live coverage on @WTHRcom #13weather pic.twitter.com/wEA9uC0WyG — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) February 27, 2023

1:34 p.m. - A Tornado Warning is in effect for Hamilton, Hancock, and Madison counties until 2 p.m.

Tornado Warning in effect for Hamilton, Hancock and Madison counties... until 2pm. Rotation circled above, just of Fortville and south of US 36 . Fortville, Ingalls and Pendleton, get to your safe spot.@wthrcom #INwx #13weather pic.twitter.com/pt9gfhz3LT — Kelly Greene (@KellyGreeneWTHR) February 27, 2023

1:25 p.m. - Parts of Decatur and Jennings counties are under a Tornado Warning until 2 p.m.

⚠️TORNADO WARNING issued for Decatur, Jennings counties until 2 pm. Area of rotation on radar located just north of North Vernon tracking NE at 55 mph. pic.twitter.com/87ZyuRGAMO — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) February 27, 2023

1:20 p.m. - A Tornado Warning is in effect for Howard and Tipton counties until 2 p.m.

⚠️ TORNADO WARNING issued for Tipton, Howard counties until 2 PM. Circulation over Windfall City in northern Tipton Co tracking NE. #inwx pic.twitter.com/mdY0pleSLv — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) February 27, 2023

1:15 p.m. - A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Marion, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks and Madison until 1:45 p.m.

A THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued south of our area until 1:45 PM today. 60 MPH wind and quarter-size hail have been indicated on radar. Stay alert, this storm will pass just south of Chesterfield. #INWX #thunderstormwarning #chesterfield #eastmadisonfire pic.twitter.com/jljY8mA59Q — East Madison Fire Territory (@EastMadisonFire) February 27, 2023

1:13 p.m. - A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Marion and Hamilton counties until 1:45 p.m.

1:01 p.m. - Please Stay Weather Aware through the afternoon.

No strong signatures of tight spin, but several areas of broad rotation.



Still another couple of hours before threat is completely over.



It ends west-to-east between now & 3pm #13weather pic.twitter.com/p2yhl8e2uU — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) February 27, 2023

12:57 p.m. - Strong storms are moving into Hendricks and Marion counties.

12:55 p.m. - A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for areas including Seymour, Brownstown and Vallonia until 1:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Seymour IN, Brownstown IN and Vallonia IN until 1:30 PM EST pic.twitter.com/TTF3ssoXCR — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) February 27, 2023

12:48 p.m. - A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for parts of Lawrence and Monroe counties until 1 p.m. and Brown County until 1:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Nashville IN until 1:15 PM EST pic.twitter.com/MhN79LLL9D — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) February 27, 2023

12:43 p.m. - There will be a risk for strong to severe storms for central Indiana for the next few hours. The National Weather Service warns Hoosiers could see damaging winds and isolated tornadoes along with heavy rain and lightning.

12:40 p.m. - The National Weather Service is keeping an eye on storms developing in the Lafayette and Covington areas until 1 p.m.

12:35 p.m. - The Tornado Warning for Putnam County has ended. The area remains under a tornado watch.

12:33 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Lawrence and Monroe counties until 1 p.m. Areas could see damaging winds and pea-sized hail.

12:15 p.m. - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Putnam County in western Indiana until 1 p.m.

12:15 p.m. - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Benton County in northwestern Indiana until 12:45 p.m.

12:10 p.m. - Many central Indiana counties, including Marion, are under a Tornado Watch until 4 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and Indiana until 4 PM EST pic.twitter.com/rsLypdfjyz — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) February 27, 2023

11:50 a.m. - We are keeping an eye on storm popping up in the Terre Haute area.