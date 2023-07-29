Search underway for missing person along Wolf Creek in Franklin County

At noon, county first responders received a report that two people who were staying in a cabin near the creek were missing, and the cabin had been washed away.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers and multiple other agencies are searching for a missing person who was one of two swept away Friday by floodwaters.

At noon, county first responders received a report that two people who were staying in a cabin near Wolf Creek in Franklin County were missing, and the cabin had been washed away.

While searching the area, responders found one person downstream of the cabin’s original location at 1:30 p.m., and they were pronounced dead on the scene.

Search efforts continued through the evening but were later suspended due to dangerous conditions.

The search for the second individual continues Saturday.

The names of all involved are being withheld pending family notification.