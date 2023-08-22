Meals on Wheels checking on vulnerable resident during heat wave

In order to ensure recipients are staying cool, volunteers ask about working air conditioners or fans.

INDIANAPOLIS — With this intense heat wave, there are a lot of groups helping Hoosiers stay cool. That includes the Meals on Wheels of Central Indiana.

On Tuesday, volunteers Debra and Wayne Uhl stopped at IU Health Methodist Hospital to pick up dozens of hot and cold meals before starting their route.

The couple has been volunteering for the delivery service for about two years.

“We thought this would be something kind of hands-on that we could do,” Debra Uhl said.

Meals on Wheels helps people who are mostly homebound and chronically ill. In central Indiana, there are 34 routes with nine different pick-up locations. In total, the organization serves about 700 people.

“Just making sure they get their meals. We do wellness checks with everybody to make sure that not only are they getting their food, but that they are doing well,” said Pat Sebanc, the communications coordinator for Meals on Wheels of Central Indiana.

This week, he said the role of volunteers is even more critical as the temperatures soar. In order to ensure recipients are staying cool, volunteers ask people if they have working air conditioning or fans.

“We are making sure they answer the door when they get the food, that way the food doesn’t spoil and we know they are doing well and seeing if there is anything we can do,” Sebanc said. “If we don’t hear from them, they have an emergency contact that we reach out to and try to make sure everything is taken care of.”

Wayne and Debra Uhl also carry frozen water bottles in their car to place with each meal, so it doesn’t spoil.

“Sometimes people will say just hang it on the door, but we want to make sure there is something in there to keep the meal cool until they get out there and get it,” Wayne Uhl said.

As the temperature gets hotter, this volunteer job is becoming much more than just a meal on a doorstep. It is an opportunity to make sure the city’s most vulnerable are safe.

“It’s not just a job, it’s taking care of everyone around you and making sure that we are a community, and we take care of each other,” Sebanc said.