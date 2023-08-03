x
49yo man dead, 53yo woman still missing after Franklin County cabin swept away by floodwaters

First responders received a report that two people, who were staying in a cabin near Wolf Creek, were missing and the cabin had been washed away July 28.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers identified a man who died and a woman still missing after they were swept away by floodwaters last month.

Around noon on July 28, Franklin County first responders received a report that two people, who were staying in a cabin near Wolf Creek, were missing and the cabin had been washed away.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the two swept away in the flood waters.

While searching the area, officers found a man downstream of the cabin’s original location at 1:30 p.m., and he was pronounced dead at the scene. That man was identified Aug. 3 as 49-year-old Hardy Harris Jr.

Search efforts continue for the woman, identified as 53-year-old Virginia Marie Pennington. The search for her has extended to the area where Wolf Creek meets the Whitewater River.

Franklin County is roughly 80 miles southeast of downtown Indianapolis.

