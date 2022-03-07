Live severe weather blog: Thunderstorm warnings issued

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second night in a row, central Indiana is experiencing a round of severe weather.
A round of thunderstorm warnings were issued early Monday morning with threats of more severe weather possible.
People under a Tornado Warning should move to a safer place in their homes, such as an interior room or basement away from windows.
You can track the storms using Live Doppler 13 Radar and stay up to date with developments with the live blog below.
Live weather blog
3:10 a.m. - Duke Energy is reporting 1,720 outages for customers. AES Indiana only has 20 customers reported without power.
3:00 a.m. - The Thunderstorm Warnings for Decatur and Rush counties have expired.
2:32 a.m. - Decatur and Rush counties remain under a Thunderstorm Warning.
2:30 a.m. - A severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Bartholomew, Decatur, Rush and Shelby counties.
2:27 a.m. - All the rain has prompted a Flood Watch until 1 p.m. for much of Indiana south of Indianapolis.
2:10 a.m. - Stronger storms are moving into central Indiana now and approaching severe limits.
1:57 a.m. - The National Weather Service reports Saturday's storms produced a tornado between Logansport and Monticello.
1:54 a.m. - We're seeing lightning and heavy rain from New Whiteland to Martinsville to Bloomfield.
1:41 a.m. - A strong line of storms are moving northeast over Monroe county with 50 mph winds or stronger.
1:34 a.m. - Flooding remains a concern with the storms overnight.
1:28 a.m. - Storms and severe weather could lead to 2" to 3" of rain in spots by morning.
1:20 a.m. - A strong line of storms is moving northeast into Monroe County as wind gust are topping 50 mph.
1:15 a.m. - Heavy storms have arrived in the metro area with winds gusting over 40 mph.
12:20 a.m. - Storms overnight could lead to flooding in areas by morning with 1' to 2' of rain in areas.