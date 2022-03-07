Live severe weather blog: Thunderstorm warnings issued

You can track the storms using Live Doppler 13 Radar and stay up to date with developments with the live blog below.

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second night in a row, central Indiana is experiencing a round of severe weather.

A round of thunderstorm warnings were issued early Monday morning with threats of more severe weather possible.

People under a Tornado Warning should move to a safer place in their homes, such as an interior room or basement away from windows.

You can track the storms using Live Doppler 13 Radar and stay up to date with developments with the live blog below.





Live weather blog

3:10 a.m. - Duke Energy is reporting 1,720 outages for customers. AES Indiana only has 20 customers reported without power.

3:00 a.m. - The Thunderstorm Warnings for Decatur and Rush counties have expired.

2:32 a.m. - Decatur and Rush counties remain under a Thunderstorm Warning.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING from Columbus to Greensburg to near Rushville until 3 am. Lightning, gusty winds and vivid lightning all in play with this storm.

#13weather #inwx @WTHRcom #13sunrise pic.twitter.com/9dnyy0BGhq — Chuck Lofton (@ChuckWTHR) March 7, 2022

2:30 a.m. - A severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Bartholomew, Decatur, Rush and Shelby counties.

2:27 a.m. - All the rain has prompted a Flood Watch until 1 p.m. for much of Indiana south of Indianapolis.

FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 1pm. Heavy rain has prompted this WATCH to be issued until 1pm. The heavy rain will cause ponding on roads and could cause flooding on flood prone areas.

#13weather #inwx @WTHRcom #13sunrise pic.twitter.com/Q8mujwKcy8 — Chuck Lofton (@ChuckWTHR) March 7, 2022

Severe wind threat over for Indy, but flooding concerns remain along I-70 corridor…and south.



Circled zone remains in potential of severe gusts and/or embedded rotation/tornado. Stay Weather Aware in this area #13weather pic.twitter.com/WQ5lZdsxhE — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) March 7, 2022

2:10 a.m. - Stronger storms are moving into central Indiana now and approaching severe limits.

A strong thunderstorm just shy of severe limits is capable of producing localized wind damage and flooding rain for Bartholomew-Brown-Decatur-Johnson-Rush-Shelby counties through 2:30 a.m. #INwx @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/974fsYQ6c5 — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) March 7, 2022

1:57 a.m. - The National Weather Service reports Saturday's storms produced a tornado between Logansport and Monticello.

The Northern Indiana office of the NWS reported a tornado Saturday night between Logansport and Monticello just off of SR 24. It tracked a half mile and had winds of 70 mph , causing damage to trees and a home.@wthrcom #INwx pic.twitter.com/dhdRCTHrdy — Kelly Greene (@KellyGreeneWTHR) March 7, 2022

1:54 a.m. - We're seeing lightning and heavy rain from New Whiteland to Martinsville to Bloomfield.

Lightning and heavy rain from New Whiteland to Martinsville to Bloomfield this morning. Be careful if you are out. At this time, no severe weather but downpours of rain will make driving harder.

#13weather #inwx @WTHRcom #13sunrise pic.twitter.com/qGSvo8vPjE — Chuck Lofton (@ChuckWTHR) March 7, 2022

1:41 a.m. - A strong line of storms are moving northeast over Monroe county with 50 mph winds or stronger.

Strong line of storms move northeast over Monroe county. Winds are 50 mph or higher.@wthrcom #INwx #13weather pic.twitter.com/5n5WnK92bt — Kelly Greene (@KellyGreeneWTHR) March 7, 2022

1:34 a.m. - Flooding remains a concern with the storms overnight.

1:28 a.m. - Storms and severe weather could lead to 2" to 3" of rain in spots by morning.

Axis of heavy rain setting along/south of I-70 with 2”-3”+ rainfall by 6 AM in play.



Monitoring circled area for 50+ mph gusts and potential of embedded rotation. #13weather pic.twitter.com/GOqYxS6gDT — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) March 7, 2022

1:20 a.m. - A strong line of storms is moving northeast into Monroe County as wind gust are topping 50 mph.

1:15 a.m. - Heavy storms have arrived in the metro area with winds gusting over 40 mph.

Heavy storms moving over the metro area. In Johnson county, gusty winds of over 40 mph likely on the leading edge of the storms. Here are times of arrival.@wthrcom #INwx #13weather pic.twitter.com/KpAWrEHoKM — Kelly Greene (@KellyGreeneWTHR) March 7, 2022

12:20 a.m. - Storms overnight could lead to flooding in areas by morning with 1' to 2' of rain in areas.