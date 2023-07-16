Seventeenth Knozone Action Day issued in 2023 for Indy

Sensitive groups are suggested to remain indoors and refrain from activities that worsen indoor air quality, including burning candles and vacuuming.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Canadian wildfire smoke has blown back over central Indiana, causing the seventeenth Knozone Action Day declared so far in 2023.

The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability issued an extension of Saturday's Knozone Action Day through Monday, July 17.

Experts say poor air quality impacts public health, and groups with pulmonary ailments throughout Central Indiana should avoid time spent outdoors as much as possible, especially active children, the elderly, anyone pregnant and those with asthma, COPD, emphysema, heart disease or COVID.



Sensitive groups are suggested to remain indoors and refrain from activities that worsen indoor air quality, including burning candles and vacuuming.

Cloth face masks or traditional surgical masks do not provide adequate protection from smoke. The EPA recommends "particulate respirators" that have been tested and approved by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). It will have the words "NIOSH" and either "N95" or "P100" printed on it.