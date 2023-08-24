'You take care of the business at hand': City work continues in the record heat

Sixteen employees work around the clock, even in record heat, to pick up branches from main roads, sidewalks and alleyways.

INDIANAPOLIS — In these scorching temperatures, the work must go on for many crews across Marion County and central Indiana. That includes one team working nonstop to keep the community safe.

"It's no different than a police or fire. If there's an emergency, they have to respond," said David Bride, superintendent of forestry at the Department of Public Works.

Sixteen employees work around the clock, even in record heat, to pick up branches from main roads, sidewalks and alleyways.

"The reason why you know nothing about it is they're doing a great job at their job," Bride said.

The team begins at 7 a.m., making a stop at East 46th Street and Kingsley Drive. Then, they can be called in any time after their shift ends in the afternoon.

"It's no different when we're in the military. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate, stay cool, hydrate," Bride said. "You're out there with your buddies. So, they're monitoring, and if you start to feel warm, go get in the truck and get you some air. You get yourself back together, and you take care of the business at hand that the city needs done."

According to Bride, more than 230 trees fell in July alone due to storms, with more branches falling because of dry weather.

While businesses, schools and other organizations make alternative plans, work for these 16 employees never ends.