Duke Energy works to bring back central Indiana power after wave of severe storms

Workers continue to restore power for Indiana residents after four days of storms.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Duke Energy has restored power to more than 250,000 Indiana customers, but multiple waves of storms have added new outages.

As of 12 p.m. Sunday, around 45,000 customers were without power.

The company is aiming to restore the vast majority of these customers by midnight Sunday, but restoration efforts could be affected by additional storms that may move through the state.

Duke Energy has mobilized nearly 1,900 workers to respond to severe structural damage on the electric grid. Crews statewide have worked to address more than 110 miles of downed power lines, replace 160 broken poles and clear more than 370 fallen trees.

“We greatly appreciate our customers’ ongoing patience during this multi-day power restoration process,” said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. “Our crews are entering the final phase of restoration, which includes challenging and lengthy repairs to replace broken utility poles and restoring power lines in hard-hit areas.”

The western and south-central parts of the state, including Clay, Monroe, Putnam, Vermillion and Vigo counties, have been impacted by multiple waves of storms causing outages well into Saturday evening.

Restoration to those areas will be a main area of focus Sunday.

Customers who are registered for Duke Energy text alerts will receive a text once an estimated restoration time is established for their location.

Sign up to receive outage alerts here.