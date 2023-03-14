Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Statewide tornado drill Tuesday morning

This is an opportunity for you to make sure you have a way to receive warning information, be it from your phone, the WTHR Weather App, or a NOAA weather radio.

INDIANAPOLIS — Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana continues today with a critical test to our emergency alert system.

Plan ahead: At 10:15 this morning, we will have the statewide tornado drill. This is an opportunity for you to make sure you have a way to receive warning information, be it from your phone, the WTHR Weather App, or a NOAA weather radio. This is the time to practice your safety action plan at work, home, or for the kids at school.

This is also the time our emergency responders and weather service will test their communication systems to make sure everything is working properly ahead of the peak of severe weather season this spring.

As you're making your plan, remember the safest place to be during severe weather is the lowest level of your house. A basement away from windows is best. If you don't have a basement, find the most interior room putting as many walls between you and the outside as possible. This is usually a hallway closet or bathroom.