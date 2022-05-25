Live Severe Weather Blog: Storms hit central Indiana, tornadoes possible

Storms are raining down on central Indiana and Hoosiers are being urged to Stay Weather Aware, as tornadoes are possible.

INDIANAPOLIS — Storms are raining down on central Indiana and Hoosiers are being urged to Stay Weather Aware, as tornadoes and strong winds are possible tonight.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of central Indiana within a Level 2 (out of 5) risk for severe weather with tornadoes possible. Severe wind gusts are also possible.

If a tornado warning is issued in your area, try to move to a safe place. Interior rooms with no windows and basements are preferred.

We have live updates on Wednesday's severe weather below. Hoosiers should Stay Weather Aware tomorrow, when watches and warnings are again possible.

6:29 p.m. - Views from I-65 near Lebanon.

Wind core near 60 mph moved through Lebanon and about to enter Clinton County. New Warning may be issued upstream soon #13weather pic.twitter.com/sMSkC7zYlk — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) May 25, 2022

6:17 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Boone and Hendricks counties until 6:45 p.m.

New Severe T'Storm Warning for parts of Hendricks/Boone counties until 6:45 p.m. for 60+ mph wind potential. Heading to Lebanon quickly at 50 mph #13weather pic.twitter.com/0Z5G6Q5DPw — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) May 25, 2022

6:11 p.m. - Where to go if you don't have a basement.

5:41 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Hamilton County, including Fishers.

5:41 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Hamilton, Hancock and Madison counties.