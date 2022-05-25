Live Severe Weather Blog: Storms hit central Indiana, tornadoes possible

INDIANAPOLIS — Storms are raining down on central Indiana and Hoosiers are being urged to Stay Weather Aware, as tornadoes and strong winds are possible tonight.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of central Indiana within a Level 2 (out of 5) risk for severe weather with tornadoes possible. Severe wind gusts are also possible.
If a tornado warning is issued in your area, try to move to a safe place. Interior rooms with no windows and basements are preferred.
We have live updates on Wednesday's severe weather below. Hoosiers should Stay Weather Aware tomorrow, when watches and warnings are again possible.
6:29 p.m. - Views from I-65 near Lebanon.
6:17 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Boone and Hendricks counties until 6:45 p.m.
6:11 p.m. - Where to go if you don't have a basement.
5:41 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Hamilton, Hancock and Madison counties.