Protecting vulnerable seniors in the winter storm

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — What a contrast in conditions from north to south on Wednesday. In Johnson County, it just rained for most of the day.

But with conditions expected to change over to sleet and snow at night, there was a big effort to make sure people who really need protecting get what they need to stay safe during the winter storm.

When a storm hits, the work at Johnson County Senior Services is more important than ever.

"It's critical for us to be able to get food into their homes. They have no other viable options," said Kimberly Smith, executive director of Johnson County Senior Services.

They're gathering and delivering food, medication refills and basic necessities to thousands of older neighbors, who by Thursday could be stuck and alone in their homes.

"They are immobile. If we're not transporting them, many have no other form of transportation. Nor do we want them out where they can risk injury to themselves," Smith said. "And so it's necessary that we call and check on them, also take care of the ones calling in."

It's not just seniors.

The nonprofit is also helping a handful of homeless families who've been placed in hotels for the next few days.

It's an important mission, Smith says: caregivers working to get people through critical hours of dangerous weather.