Private contractors activated to clear snow from Indy residential streets

INDIANAPOLIS — Two private vendors will join Indianapolis Department of Public Works crews as they plow city roads. While DPW crews will focus on the city's major thoroughfares, the vendors will tackle a network of key residential or neighborhood streets.

It's the first time DPW has used private contractors to clear snow in five years. It also comes after the department changed its policy on when contractors are activated. In the past, DPW would not activate vendors to plow neighborhood streets until snowfall had reached the six-inch mark (which this snowfall hit anyways)

In November DPW Director Dan Parker said that rule was outdated.

"Milder winters in recent years have caused us to rethink our strategy in addressing residential streets," Parker said. "We believe that the new policy gives our winter operations team the ability to direct work on connector streets as soon as conditions warrant, not only when we reach the 6-inch mark."