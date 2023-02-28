National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Hancock County

The NWS said both tornadoes were classified as EF1 with winds between 86-110 miles per hour.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched town in Hancock County Monday afternoon.

The first tornado touched down at 1:28 p.m. southeast of McCordsville.

The tornado was on the ground for five minutes and was 50 yards wide. The NWS said the path of the tornado was over three miles long.

The tornado destroyed a farm outbuilding and damaged a barn. Numerous trees were also snapped.

2 tornadoes confirmed from the storms on Monday...both in Hancock county pic.twitter.com/vjMTcd4Uuu — Angela Buchman (@angelabuchman) February 28, 2023

The second tornado touched down two miles southeast of Ingalls at 1:37 p.m. The NWS said the tornado was on the ground for one-third of a mile and damaged a barn.

The tornado lasted around two minutes.