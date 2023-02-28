x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Hancock County

The NWS said both tornadoes were classified as EF1 with winds between 86-110 miles per hour.
Credit: WTHR
Powerlines were damaged in McCordsville during strong storms on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched town in Hancock County Monday afternoon. 

The first tornado touched down at 1:28 p.m. southeast of McCordsville. 

@wthrcom

#HighWinds during a #PossibleTornado toppled a semi and blew debris everywhere in Hancock County on Monday #indiana #severeweather

♬ original sound - WTHR-TV -

The tornado was on the ground for five minutes and was 50 yards wide. The NWS said the path of the tornado was over three miles long. 

The tornado destroyed a farm outbuilding and damaged a barn. Numerous trees were also snapped.

The second tornado touched down two miles southeast of Ingalls at 1:37 p.m. The NWS said the tornado was on the ground for one-third of a mile and damaged a barn. 

The tornado lasted around two minutes.

The NWS classified both tornadoes as EF1 with winds between 86-110 miles per hour.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Live Doppler 13 Forecast | Noon Update | 2/28/23

Before You Leave, Check This Out