x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Storm chances for the end of the Indiana State Fair

An isolated shower/storm is possible during the morning, but it will be the driest part of the day.

More Videos

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is coming to a close on Sunday. Don't forget the umbrella, because there will be a chance for a few more showers/storms. 

Credit: WTHR
If you're going to the Indiana State Fair on Sunday, don't forget the umbrella because there will be a chance for a few more showers/storms.

An isolated shower/storm is possible during the morning, but it will be the driest part of the day.

Early morning lows will be in the mid-60s. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm into the 70s. Additional cloud cover will keep highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. 

Credit: WTHR
Early morning lows will be in the mid-60s. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm into the 70s.

By the afternoon, storms will become more scattered. Storms could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning. 

Localized areas could quickly pick up a half inch to around an inch of rainfall. Storms will start to taper.

Credit: WTHR
Localized areas could quickly pick up a half inch to around an inch of rainfall. Storms will start to taper.

While severe weather is not expected, a few cold air funnels will be possible with stronger downpours.

It is a rare occurrence for these types of funnels to touchdown. If it did, it would be brief and cause little to no damage. Typically, the NWS will not issue a warning. 

Credit: WTHR
While severe weather is not expected, a few cold air funnels will be possible with stronger downpours.

RELATED: Authorities explain lack of sirens for EF-0 tornado confirmed by NWS

RELATED: Saturday evening Live Doppler 13 forecast - Aug. 20, 2022

RELATED: Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Weekend storms timeline

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out