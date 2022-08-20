Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Storm chances for the end of the Indiana State Fair

An isolated shower/storm is possible during the morning, but it will be the driest part of the day.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is coming to a close on Sunday. Don't forget the umbrella, because there will be a chance for a few more showers/storms.

Early morning lows will be in the mid-60s. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm into the 70s. Additional cloud cover will keep highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

By the afternoon, storms will become more scattered. Storms could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning.

Localized areas could quickly pick up a half inch to around an inch of rainfall. Storms will start to taper.

While severe weather is not expected, a few cold air funnels will be possible with stronger downpours.