Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Pleasant week ahead for central Indiana

While Monday will still be a little muggy, a northwesterly breeze will help draw in dry and comfortable air by Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — We have fared well for the majority of August, with highs fairly seasonable and the humidity staying in check. This upcoming work week we will continue the trend of pleasant weather, with a high-pressure system in control.

This week highs will be in the low-to-mid-80s, right on par for this time of year. However, by next weekend the upper 80s, possibly the 90s will return.

Most of the week will be rain-free.