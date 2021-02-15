Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Heavy snow from high-impact storm hitting this afternoon

The bulk of accumulation and greatest impacts to travel from this storm occur from now until midnight. Snow rates of 1"-2" per hour can be expected.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here we go. The forecast is playing out as anticipated so far. After a "lull" in snow coverage, radar shows an expanding area of moderate to heavy snowfall spreading northeastward into the state.

Heavy snow inbound with areas of 1"-2" per hour snow rates commencing this afternoon/evening. Travel conditions rapidly deteriorate. Wrap-up any trips quickly #13weather pic.twitter.com/nBGi2nNNjy — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) February 15, 2021

Remember, the bulk of accumulation and greatest impacts to travel from this storm occur from now until midnight. Snow rates of 1"-2" per hour cause rapid deterioration of roadways and make travel impossible in some locations. We're advising people to avoid travel by 3 p.m. unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel, please take a shovel, blankets, food, and water in the event you become stuck in snow.

The entire region gets hit with 7"-10" snow with an area of potentially higher amounts (10"-12"+) from near a line of Evansville-Indy-Muncie. It's very possible Indy gets just its 8th day of 10"+ snowfall on record since 1871.

Very possible today becomes just 8th day of 10”+ one day snowfall on record in Indy since 1871. Dangerous travel day either way. #13weather pic.twitter.com/iWXLWcQaro — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) February 15, 2021

Either way... dangerous travel conditions are likely with blowing and drifting continuing overnight with gusts of 25-35 mph creating near-whiteout conditions.