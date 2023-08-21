Knozone Action Day declared for Monday

"Sensitive groups should remain indoors Monday as much as possible," the Indianapolis Office of Sustainability said.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability has declared a Knozone Action Day for Monday, Aug. 21, citing high ground-level ozone which can be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

"High temperatures combined with light winds make conditions suitable for ozone development," the office said in a statement. "Sensitive groups should remain indoors Monday as much as possible."

This is the 23rd Knozone Action Day declared by the office in 2023.

Experts say poor air quality impacts public health, and groups with pulmonary ailments throughout central Indiana should avoid time spent outdoors as much as possible, especially active children, the elderly, anyone pregnant and those with asthma, COPD, emphysema, heart disease or COVID.