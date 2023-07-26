Knozone Action Day declared for July 27; city opens cooling centers amid extreme heat

Predicted Air Quality Index values between 101-150 in Indianapolis on Thursday necessitate another Knozone Action Day declaration.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability has issued a Knozone Action Day for Thursday, July 27, 2023. High temperatures combined with continued air mass from the Canadian wildfires are expected to create poor air quality that could impact sensitive groups.

Those with respiratory ailments, such as asthma, COPD, emphysema, heart disease, or COVID, are urged to avoid spending as much time outside as possible. Children, the elderly, people who are pregnant should also exercise caution if they need to go outdoors.

Thursday will be the 19th Knozone Action Day declared for Indianapolis in 2023. The predicted Air Quality Index (AQI) is between 101-150, which is classified as unhealthy for the aforementioned sensitive groups.

For more information on how to help improve central Indiana’s air quality, click here.

Cooling centers, splash pads open

A heat advisory was issued for Thursday and Friday in Indianapolis due to the extreme temperatures.

As a result, the city is opening 13 Indy Parks family centers that residents can use to cool down, in addition to city swimming pools and 19 splash pads.

The cooling centers are located at:

Bethel Park Family Center, 2850 Bethel Avenue

Broad Ripple Park Family Center, 1426 Broad Ripple Avenue

Brookside Park Family Center, 3500 Brookside Parkway S. Drive

Christian Park Family Center, 4200 English Avenue.

Garfield Park Burrello Family Center, 2345 Pagoda Drive

Municipal Gardens Family Center, 1831 Lafayette Road

Pride Park Family Center, 1129 S. Vandeman Street

Riverside Park Family Center, 2420 N. Riverside E. Drive

Rhodius Park Family Center, 1720 W. Wilkins Street

Thatcher Park Family Center, 4649 W. Vermont Street

Washington Park Family Center, 3130 E. 30th Street

Watkins Park Family Center, 2360 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Street

Windsor Park Family Center, 6510 E. 25th Street

Visit Indy Parks' website for a full list of cooling centers, splash pads and swimming pools.