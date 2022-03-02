WTHR's Sean Ash ditches live hit to help push stuck IndyGo bus

Sean was about to appear live on the extended coverage 4 p.m. newscast, but decided instead to try and help the bus driver.

INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR's Sean Ash loves delivering the forecast to central Indiana. Part of that sometimes involves going outside to show conditions.

Sean was doing just that during the winter storm Thursday when an IndyGo bus got stuck right behind him at 10th and Meridian streets.

He was caught on camera as the show began working to try and keep the bus off the curb and moving.

It took a couple tries, but they were finally able to get the bus going.

"I've always wanted to have that feeling of an Olympic sprinter," Sean recounted as he went on camera after the bus was freed.