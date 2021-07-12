Indy Snow Force to hit the streets overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — With light snow in the forecast late Tuesday into Wednesday, the Indy Snow Force will be out on the streets.
The Department of Public Works said there will be a partial call out of Snow Force drivers — 40 trucks — starting at 11 p.m. Because there is not heavy accumulation expected, crews will treats roads as the weather warrants through the Wednesday morning rush hour.
While snow is not expected to do much sticking, roads could get slick because of the frigid temperatures. DPW suggests leaving home with extra time to reach your destination and allowing more space for other vehicles and snow trucks.