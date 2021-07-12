Indy Snow Force to hit the streets overnight

With little accumulation expected, 40 Snow Force drivers will treat roads as necessary through the Wednesday morning rush hour.

INDIANAPOLIS — With light snow in the forecast late Tuesday into Wednesday, the Indy Snow Force will be out on the streets.

The Department of Public Works said there will be a partial call out of Snow Force drivers — 40 trucks — starting at 11 p.m. Because there is not heavy accumulation expected, crews will treats roads as the weather warrants through the Wednesday morning rush hour.