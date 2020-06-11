Indy DPW ditches 6" snow policy for many residential streets

DPW said the six-inch policy led to confusion on how and when it should happen.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works will partner with two private vendors to plow a network of key residential streets. That means those areas will not have to wait until six inches of snow has fallen to be plowed.

“We believe that the new policy gives our winter operations team the ability to direct work on connector streets as soon as conditions warrant, not only when we reach the 6-inch mark,” said Dan Parker, director of the Department of Public Works. “Milder winters in recent years have caused us to re-think our strategy in addressing residential streets."

Since 2015, DPW has used independent contractors to clear more than 2,000 miles of residential streets, but only when a half-foot of snow had fallen.

DPW said that six-inch policy led to confusion on how and when it should happen and so it hasn't been used in the last five years.

"Every winter weather event is different, and in 2020, we need not be held to a policy that would keep us from personalizing our approach to the specific event in front of us," Parker said. "We expect this to allow Indy Snow Force to address more streets more often going forward as we continue to prioritize public safety needs, city services, and Indy residents' commute."

The new policy will allow Snow Force leadership to send DPW crews or contractors into denser residential areas when needed.

"We always prioritize major thoroughfares and secondary roads first, but if conditions warrant it, we will ad 300-lane miles to get the job done for for residents," Parker said.