Indianapolis, state leaders detail winter storm preps

Hoosiers are being asked to stay off the roads from Thursday evening through the weekend, if possible.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis and state leaders laid out their plans ahead of the winter storm. The plans cover how to keep roads clear, helping people who are experiencing homelessness, protecting pets and even activating the Indiana National Guard.

Indianapolis plans

Road Safety

People living in Indianapolis are being asked to avoid any unnecessary travel from Thursday evening through Sunday.

Those who need to head out are being urged to go slow, give room to crews clearing the roads and carry blankets, water, and other items in case they get stuck.

Indy DPW will have 76 trucks with over 100 team members treating roads as soon as rain transitions into snow. Crews will continue in 12-hour shifts through Monday.

Indy DPW will have dispatch teams, barricade crews, forestry staff and traffic signal technicians prepared to respond to any weather-related issues.

If a roadway is impassable due to a downed tree limb, residents should contact the Mayor's Action Center at 317-327-4622 and choosing option 2 to reach DPW dispatch. Residents can also use RequestIndy online or through the mobile app to report concerns at any time.

As the weather transitions into snow accumulation, residents can stay up to date on Indy Snow Force efforts online at indy.gov/DPW. The Indy Snow Force Viewer mapping tool will be activated during this winter weather event beginning Thursday at 11 a.m.

Cold Weather Information

Indy Parks will be operating warming centers at three locations for those who lose heat to their homes.

Washington Park Family Center will be open continuously from 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 through 8 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. Cots and other basic supplies will be available for those staying overnight.

Garfield Park Burrello Family Center and Thatcher Park Family Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23; and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.

The Indianapolis Fire Department is reminding people to never use ovens or stove tops to heat their homes. Space heaters should be kept away from clothing and furniture.

Also, please clear the area around fire hydrants of snow or other obstructions.

Protecting pets

By ordinance, animals should be brought inside when temperatures are at or below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, or if a wind chill advisory has been issued.

People can report animals that have been left outside using the RequestIndy app. Reports should be for extended exposure and not short trips outside.

Resources for those experiencing homelessness

If shelters reach capacity, the city has plans in place to help those experiencing homelessness.

Single men in need of shelter should check in at the Wheeler Mission Shelter for Men at 520 E. Market St. If it is at capacity, individuals will be directed to overflow locations. Women and families can contact the Wheeler Mission Center for Women and Children at 317-687-3630.

When the air temperature falls below 10 degrees or the wind chill temperature falls below zero, Horizon House stays open as a warming center for individuals experiencing homelessness between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Hours on Wednesdays are 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Horizon House is located at 1033 E. Washington Street.

If the air temperature is at zero degrees or below, Outreach Inc. will be open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. as a warming center for those between the ages of 14 and 24 who are experiencing housing instability. Outreach Inc. is located at 2416 E New York St.

State response

The state is also requesting drivers stay off the roads beginning Thursday evening and through the weekend unless travel is absolutely necessary.

Hoosiers can contact Indiana 211 for information about warming centers in their community.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has activated nearly 150 personnel from the Indiana National Guard. They will serve as "Highway Assistance Teams," which will be placed across the northern third of the state to help drivers if needed.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has a webpage with tips for people to prepare for winter weather and what to do during the storm.

Here is a map of Indiana that shows travel advisories and restrictions:

Additional resources: