Indian Creek High School passenger van thrown across parking lot during overnight storm

The district said the 15-passenger van was thrown at least 100 feet into a fence.

TRAFALGAR, Ind. — Indian Creek High School officials said a 15-passenger van and a trailer used to transported band equipment was damaged during a storm Monday morning.

Superintendent Tim Edsell said 30 feet of fencing was also damaged at the district’s transportation center. Edsett said fortunately no buses were damaged.

Edsell estimates the bus and trailer were thrown or blown over 100 feet across a parking lot. Johnson County Emergency Management officials said a nearby home had numerous shingles blown off during the storm.

Indian Creek High School is located in Trafalgar, which is in Johnson County. No tornadic activity was reported or confirmed in the area Monday morning during the severe storms.