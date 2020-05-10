Delta continues to weaken, moving into Mississippi

Delta's winds decreased to 40 mph Saturday morning. The system will move northeast through northern Mississippi on Saturday.

NEW ORLEANS — Tropical Storm Delta

7 a.m. Delta update:

All Tropical Storm Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings have been cancelled for the area as Delta weakens and moves out.

Delta is a weak tropical storm with winds of 40 mph. The weakening storm continues to move northeast out of Louisiana and into parts of Mississippi. Dry air has wrapped into the system, so there is much less rain now especially on the southern side.

Delta made landfall around 6 p.m. Friday near Creole, Louisiana in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. It was a Category 2 storm with winds of 100 mph.

The storm is expected to continue moving northeast across Mississippi through early Saturday as a trough of low pressure moving in from Texas pulls the storm north and rides around a ridge of high pressure to the east.

Impacts for southeast Louisiana will continue to improve on Saturday.

Here are the impacts expected for the Louisiana coast:

COASTAL FLOODING

Most of the area is now under a Coastal Flood Advisory until 1 PM Saturday as tides will run 1-3 feet above normal. High tide will occur Saturday morning. Low tide is Saturday afternoon/evening.

WINDS

Winds have weakened, but will remain breezy through Saturday afternoon. A Wind Advisory goes until 1 p.m. for the entire area. Winds will blow out of the SW at 20-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Here are the highest winds gusts reported across the area from Hurricane Delta.

RAIN

Rain has not been significant in southeast Louisiana. Most of our locations got less than one inch on Friday, and any rain is expected to end by early Saturday morning.

We'll have mainly dry conditions for most of Saturday as the storm pulls away from us.

VIDEO: Latest projected track, computer models

Right now there are no other areas that look likely to develop soon in the Atlantic basin.

